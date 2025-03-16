Attorney General rules deadly force used by police on Auburn gunman last year justified

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has ruled the deadly force used by a Maine State Police trooper and detective on 43-year-old Leein Hinkley last year was justified.

On June 15, 2024, Hinkley began firing shots at a Russell Avenue home in Auburn. His former girlfriend and a friend were inside.

The woman called 9-1-1 and escaped through a back window. Her friend did not and died in the home after Hinkley broke in and set it on fire.

Hinkley fired shots at police from the home, then escaped and evaded police until he was trapped on a rooftop of a nearby home.

Trooper Patrick Hall believed Hinkley was getting ready to fire his pistol at law enforcement on the ground below and fatally shot him.

Hinkley had a lengthy criminal history but had been released on reduced bail three days before the standoff, over the District Attorney's objection.

The judge who allowed Hinkley to be released was harshly criticized for her decision by many, including Governor Janet Mills.