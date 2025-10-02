Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

VIDEO: Trump's tariffs, changing markets and what an uncertain economy means for you

By NPR Staff
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:50 AM EDT

When President Trump came into office, he promised to fuel an economic boom with a magic bullet: tariffs. They're taxes added to a wide range of imports. And money is coming in, more than $30 billion a month so far.

Eight months into Trump's second term, it's unclear what the larger impact of these tariffs will have on the economy. Despite that, the president keeps promising to roll out new ones. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley explains.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode
🎧 Prefer audio? Listen anywhere you find podcasts
❤️ Get sponsor-free episodes

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff