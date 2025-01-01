Performance Today Announcement

Host Valerie Kahler

"After 25 years, I feel I have accomplished far more than I could have imagined, connecting music-makers with music-lovers in service of this wondrous art form we call classical music," Child said. "I’m ready to step away from this platform, and to heartily welcome new voices and talent who will carry this work forward."

Child's departure also marks the end of the long-running Piano Puzzler feature heard Wednesdays on Performance Today.

Created by pianist and composer Bruce Adolphe and co-hosted by Child with a listener guest, the Piano Puzzler will be retired, with past episodes archived online.

American Public Media (APM) is also developing an online interface to allow listeners to interact with past Piano Puzzlers. More details will be released in the future.

In November, Valerie Kahler will assume the role of Performance Today host.

Valerie Kahler comes to Performance Today from her role as a host and producer for APM’s Classical 24. She is also the longtime producer of APM’s New Classical Tracks and YourClassical Storytime podcasts.

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of host for Performance Today, a show I’ve admired since my earliest days in radio for its smarts, charm, and talent for sharing classical music at its living, breathing, occasionally mischievous — and always excellent — best,” Kahler said in a statement.

“I’m deeply honored to follow in the footsteps of broadcast legends and dear friends Fred Child and Martin Goldsmith, whose vision and voices brought the show to life and gave it its heart. I look forward to carrying their legacy with care and curiosity.”

Performance Today airs on Maine Public Classical Monday to Thursday and Saturday 6:00-8:00 pm.