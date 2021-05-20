Pollinators in Maine: Bees & Other Pollinators Play Critical Role In Maine's Environmental Health

Bees and other pollinators are critical to the health of Maine’s environment and agricultural crops—including our famous wild blueberries. We’ll discuss the threats facing pollinators, from chemicals to habitat loss, and what can be done to protect them. We’ll also learn about beekeeping, and other ways people can get involved.

Guests:

Hannah Mullally, pollinator biologist, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Xerces Society

Francis Drummond, professor emeritus of insect ecology, blueberry pollination specialist, University of Maine

Sara Bushmann, insect ecologist; teacher, George Stevens Academy

Jane Dunstan, vice president, Maine State Beekeepers Association

Resources:

New England Pollinator Partnership

World Bee Day

University of Maine Cooperative Extension - plants for pollinators

E2Tech webinar on pollinators

Portland Pollinator Partnership