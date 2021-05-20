© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Pollinators in Maine: Bees & Other Pollinators Play Critical Role In Maine's Environmental Health

Published May 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
Bees and other pollinators are critical to the health of Maine’s environment and agricultural crops—including our famous wild blueberries. We’ll discuss the threats facing pollinators, from chemicals to habitat loss, and what can be done to protect them. We’ll also learn about beekeeping, and other ways people can get involved.

Guests:
Hannah Mullally, pollinator biologist, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Xerces Society
Francis Drummond, professor emeritus of insect ecology, blueberry pollination specialist, University of Maine
Sara Bushmann, insect ecologist; teacher, George Stevens Academy
Jane Dunstan, vice president, Maine State Beekeepers Association

Resources:
New England Pollinator Partnership
World Bee Day
University of Maine Cooperative Extension - plants for pollinators
E2Tech webinar on pollinators
Portland Pollinator Partnership

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
