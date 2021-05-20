Pollinators in Maine: Bees & Other Pollinators Play Critical Role In Maine's Environmental Health
Bees and other pollinators are critical to the health of Maine’s environment and agricultural crops—including our famous wild blueberries. We’ll discuss the threats facing pollinators, from chemicals to habitat loss, and what can be done to protect them. We’ll also learn about beekeeping, and other ways people can get involved.
Guests:
Hannah Mullally, pollinator biologist, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Xerces Society
Francis Drummond, professor emeritus of insect ecology, blueberry pollination specialist, University of Maine
Sara Bushmann, insect ecologist; teacher, George Stevens Academy
Jane Dunstan, vice president, Maine State Beekeepers Association
Resources:
New England Pollinator Partnership
World Bee Day
University of Maine Cooperative Extension - plants for pollinators
E2Tech webinar on pollinators
Portland Pollinator Partnership