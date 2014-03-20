1-2 pm Monday-Friday; Rebroadcast 7 pm M-F

Every weekday, our Maine Calling program digs into topics and issues with listeners across the state in a statewide conversation.

While the coronavirus crisis is at its height, host Jennifer Rooks will lead conversations about how the spread of COVID-19 is affecting people throughout our region. Upcoming topics will include: answers to medical questions; how businesses are impacted by the crisis; childcare issues; how to deal with anxiety and uncertainty; what Maine towns are doing to cope; how faith leaders are addressing this emergency; what Maine's Congressional delegation is doing to help; and how colleges, professors and students are reacting to changes caused by the pandemic.

Special thanks to The University of Maine at Augusta, Dead River Company, and Modern Pest Services for their support.