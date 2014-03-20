Every weekday, our Maine Calling program digs into topics and issues with listeners across the state in a statewide conversation.
While the coronavirus crisis is at its height, host Jennifer Rooks will lead conversations about how the spread of COVID-19 is affecting people throughout our region. Upcoming topics will include: answers to medical questions; how businesses are impacted by the crisis; childcare issues; how to deal with anxiety and uncertainty; what Maine towns are doing to cope; how faith leaders are addressing this emergency; what Maine's Congressional delegation is doing to help; and how colleges, professors and students are reacting to changes caused by the pandemic.
Special thanks to The University of Maine at Augusta, Dead River Company, and Modern Pest Services for their support.
Our gardening experts answer your questions about how to get your spring garden off to a good start.
Our panel of news editors offers analysis of the top new in Maine in March, from vaccinations to the budget to reopening the state.
People from all different countries are making Maine a more diverse place. We discuss the makeup of Maine's immigrant communities, the challenges they face, and how they contribute to the fabric of our state.
We discuss the prevalence & challenges of TBIs and how to get help. Longtime TV anchor Kim Block shares her story.
Historian Heather Cox Richardson has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers with her series of columns published on Substack called “Letters from an…
The horror over the killing of several Asian women in Georgia has called attention to the anti-Asian violence and discrimination happening all over the…
From the early 20th century until the 1960s, Maine led the nation in paper production. University of Southern Maine economics professor Michael Hillard…
The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges that women face in the workforce, from balancing childcare and job duties, to career advancement and more. We…