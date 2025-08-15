Outdoor Recreation & Accessibility

Maine is a wonderland for outdoor recreation—for hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, surfing and more. But not all of it is accessible to those living with disabilities. What changes are needed to make trails more usable by those of all abilities? We’ll learn what organizations, equipment and resources are helping to make Maine’s outdoor assets accessible to those with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This show is part of our series “Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine.”

Panelists:

Enock Glidden, adaptive athlete and advocate; chief accessibility advocate, Outdoor Access Solutions

Kayla Lee, director, Adaptive Outdoor Recreation Center

Kristina Sabasteanski, director, Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training Program at Pineland Farms

VIP Callers:

Nanci Boutet, founder, Special Surfers

Jaime Parker, special projects director, Portland Trails

