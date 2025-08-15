Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Outdoor Recreation & Accessibility

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Partial view of someone in a wheelchair moving forward on a wooden bridge/trail
Maine Public

Maine is a wonderland for outdoor recreation—for hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, surfing and more. But not all of it is accessible to those living with disabilities. What changes are needed to make trails more usable by those of all abilities? We’ll learn what organizations, equipment and resources are helping to make Maine’s outdoor assets accessible to those with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This show is part of our series “Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine.”

Panelists:
Enock Glidden, adaptive athlete and advocate; chief accessibility advocate, Outdoor Access Solutions
Kayla Lee, director, Adaptive Outdoor Recreation Center
Kristina Sabasteanski, director, Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training Program at Pineland Farms

VIP Callers:
Nanci Boutet, founder, Special Surfers
Jaime Parker, special projects director, Portland Trails

Maine Calling Maine Calling Disability Series
