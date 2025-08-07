After summer tourist season comes fair season in Maine. Agricultural fairs in communities across the state feature livestock shows, concerts, farm products, rides, games and food (did someone say “funnel cakes”?) We learn about the history of these fairs, what events and activities different fairs are offering this year, and why Maine’s agricultural fairs are special.

Panelists:

April Boucher, director, Common Ground Fair

Michelle Webb, director, Agricultural Resource Development, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Rachel Andrews Damon, publicity & advertising, Fryeburg Fair

VIP Callers:

Kristy Ouellette, Maine 4-H state program leadership team;

extension professor, 4-H Youth Development, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Rusty Weymouth, president, Piscataquis Valley Fair