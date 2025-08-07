Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine's Agricultural Fairs

By Cindy Han
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Young boy making a face reacting to calf nuzzling his cheek
Acton Fair

After summer tourist season comes fair season in Maine. Agricultural fairs in communities across the state feature livestock shows, concerts, farm products, rides, games and food (did someone say “funnel cakes”?) We learn about the history of these fairs, what events and activities different fairs are offering this year, and why Maine’s agricultural fairs are special.

Panelists:
April Boucher, director, Common Ground Fair
Michelle Webb, director, Agricultural Resource Development, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Rachel Andrews Damon, publicity & advertising, Fryeburg Fair

VIP Callers:
Kristy Ouellette, Maine 4-H state program leadership team;
extension professor, 4-H Youth Development, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Rusty Weymouth, president, Piscataquis Valley Fair

