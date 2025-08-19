Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Ukrainians in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Head shot of young author wearing Ukrainian blouse alongside cover of her book "Candle on the Tree" with illustration of domed buildings in Ukraine
Maine Public

Dozens of Ukrainians have resettled to Maine in the past few years. We’ll speak with a young author about her new coming-of-age memoir about her journey with her parents to Kyiv, Ukraine, as they finalized their path to legal permanent residency in the United States. We'll also hear from others from Maine's Ukrainian community about their experiences, challenges and ties to Ukraine.

Panelists:
Sophia Tyutyunnyk, author of Candle on the Tree; sophomore at Orono High School
Denys Romashchin, student at University of Maine; originally from Ukraine; intern, Bangor Savings Bank
Oleg Opalnyk, building contractor; owner of OPO Custom Design & Restoration; professional chef; Ukrainian American active in the Ukrainian community in Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks