Ukrainians in Maine

Dozens of Ukrainians have resettled to Maine in the past few years. We’ll speak with a young author about her new coming-of-age memoir about her journey with her parents to Kyiv, Ukraine, as they finalized their path to legal permanent residency in the United States. We'll also hear from others from Maine's Ukrainian community about their experiences, challenges and ties to Ukraine.

Panelists:

Sophia Tyutyunnyk, author of Candle on the Tree; sophomore at Orono High School

Denys Romashchin, student at University of Maine; originally from Ukraine; intern, Bangor Savings Bank

Oleg Opalnyk, building contractor; owner of OPO Custom Design & Restoration; professional chef; Ukrainian American active in the Ukrainian community in Maine