Writing & Climate Action

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Person's hand holding pen writing in notebook; monarch butterfly about to land on yellow flower
Maine Public

Climate action can take many forms: protests, legislation, large-scale efforts like carbon capture or forest restoration. But some make the case that smaller actions count as well—that the "butterfly effect" can amplify what individuals do to help the planet. Authors are among those doing their part to fight climate change. We'll talk about the intersection of writing and climate action, and how authors are trying to make a difference.

Panelists:
Kate Woodworth, author of the new novel Little Great Island; she often writes about climate change; founder, “Be the Butterfly,” and initiative promoting small individual actions that can help mitigate climate change
Julie Carrick Dalton, author of Waiting for the Night Song, and The Last Beekeeper; former farmer, beekeeper, and journalist; faculty member, Drexel University; visiting professor, Tufts University; focuses on the intersection between literation and climate change
Hailey Talbor, author of the poetry collection Precipice; student at Yale University and staff reporter at Yale Daily News; former student at Falmouth High School

VIP Caller:
Ivan Fernandez, professor emeritus and climate research scientist, University of Maine; co-chair, Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, Maine Climate Council

