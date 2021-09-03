© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Bernd Heinrich: Renowned Naturalist, Writer and Marathon Runner Discusses His New Book about Running, Aging & Living Life Fully

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT
Award-winning naturalist and marathon runner Bernd Heinrich returns to discuss his new book which is part memoir, part exploration of the relationship between metabolism, diet, exercise and aging.

Panelist:
Bernd Heinrich is a biologist, long-distance runner, and author of numerous books, including Ravens in the Water and Why We Run. He lives in a cabin in the woods of Western Maine.

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
