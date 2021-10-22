© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Support and opposition regarding Question 1 and the proposed transmission corridor on the November ballot

Published October 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
Our panelists discuss the issues surrounding Ballot Question 1, which asks:
Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land? 

Panelists:
Nick Bennett, staff scientist, Health Waters Project Director, Natural Resources Council of Maine
Thorn Dickinson, president & CEO, New England Clean Energy Connect

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
