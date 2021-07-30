© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

July 30, 2021: Return of Masking, Far Right Extremism in Maine, and the Portland Charter Commission's First Meeting

Published July 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— New recommendations for masks in Maine

— Arise USA brings right wing politics to Belfast

— First Charter Commission meeting in Portland

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Irwin Gratz. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

