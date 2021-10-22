Oct. 22, 2021: What Maine voters should know about Question 1
The debate over the Central Maine Power corridor has been a complex, three-year odyssey of regulatory and court disputes, pitting national and multinational energy corporations against one another in a battle for market share and profits.
Question 1 is a byproduct of this power struggle. Maine voters could determine the winner.
This week’s Pulse focuses exclusively on Question 1 and attempts to provide a fuller picture of the debate, while addressing some of the advertising claims.