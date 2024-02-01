© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's Political Pulse

Feb. 1, 2024: With new proposals, Janet Mills treads lightly into charged gun debate

Published February 1, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
Gov. Janet Mills reset the political debate over guns in Maine on Tuesday by unveiling a suite of policy proposals that she says were shaped or inspired by conversations since October’s mass shooting in Lewiston.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by State House correspondent Kevin Miller and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

