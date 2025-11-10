Platner calls tentative deal to end government shutdown a 'disaster'

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner said the tentative deal to end the shutdown is a disaster and will have real consequences for working people.

"When you see your health care premiums go up, when you see your neighbors lose their coverage altogether, remember that this is not an accident," he said. "This is the political system working exactly as Susan Collins and the Republicans have designed it to work."

At a press conference in Brewer today, Platner said he vehemently disagrees with Maine's Independent Senator Angus King, who was one of the lead negotiators on the deal with Senate Republicans to reopen the government.

"I would have done what the majority of the caucus did, which was hold the line," Platner said. "I mean, my frustration here is not with anyone who voted against this. My frustration is those who voted for and it's not a long list. But I also have a deep frustration with leadership, because this is a leadership failure."

And Platner reiterated a call for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to step down for allowing some Democratic senators to break with the party to support the agreement.