Deadline Arrives For Mainers To Choose Grand New Flag For 200th Birthday

By 2 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - The deadline has arrived for Mainers to cast their ballot about which flag should honor their state's bicentennial.

The state is looking at three designs for a flag to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Pine Tree State statehood. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says online voting about the designs will end on Friday at 5 p.m.

Dunlap will make a final decision about the flag, and submit it to the Maine Legislature and the Maine Bicentennial Commission. The results of the vote will play a major role in Dunlap's decision.
 

Tags: 
bicentennial flag

Related Content

Mainers Can Vote For The State Bicentennial Flag Design They Like Most In Online Survey

By May 9, 2019

The state is seeking public input on three proposed designs for the flag that will commemorate Maine's bicentennial.