Genetic Testing: How DNA Analysis is Used in Medicine, Genealogy and Forensics

DNA testing has changed the way we understand ourselves and in how we can identify people’s past history. We’ll explore what information genetic testing can reveal in the fields of medicine, genealogy and forensics, as well as what we do with the information.

Guests: Dr. Susan Miesfeldt, medical oncologist and cancer risk researcher at Maine Medical Center

Kimberly McLaughlin, nurse and DNA/genealogy researcher

Call-in: Brandi Caron, DNA Analyst with the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory

Call-in: Dr. Greg Feero, family medicine physician and human genetics specialist employed by Four Seasons Family Practice in Fairfield. He also serves as a faculty member in the Maine Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency program.