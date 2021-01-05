Jared Golden On Republicans' Electoral Vote Challenge: 'It's Going To Fail'

More than a dozen Republicans in the U.S. Senate and over a hundred in the House are planning to challenge the presidential electoral vote at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Democratic U.S Rep. Jared Golden Of Maine’s 2nd District says that effort will fail.

Historically, the joint session is brief, as state delegations vote to ratify votes cast by their state’s electors. But not this year. Ardent supporters of President Donald Trump plan to challenge the votes in several states in an attempt to have him declared the winner.

Golden says that will not happen.

“They are casting a lot of shadows. It’s kind of turning themselves into paper tigers. It’s going to fail,” he says. “People should listen to them and judge for themselves whether they think these individuals have a serious critique or truly believe what they are doing or saying or whether or not they are just making a show of it.”

Golden says he hopes that the bitter fighting over the election will not carry forward in the new Congress, as there are too many urgent issues that need to be addressed in a bipartisan way.