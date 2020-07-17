LL Bean Inks First Wholesaler Partnerships In US

By David Sharp - Associated Press 39 minutes ago
  • This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows a pair of boots being constructed at the L.L. Bean manufacturing center in Lewiston, Maine.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is expanding direct-to-customer catalog and in-store sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and sporting goods chain SCHEELS.

The company’s first wholesale agreements in the U.S. represent a push to get L.L. Bean products in front of more consumers.

The first phase started with L.L. Bean backpacks and water bottles that went on sale in more than 1,000 Staples stores two weeks ago. Staples is a leading chain for back-to-school shopping.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst at NPD Group, said it's smart for retailers to form partnerships in a difficult retail environment.

