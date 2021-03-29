-
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is expanding direct-to-customer catalog and in-store sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and…
-
Freeport-based L.L. Bean says it plans to layoff 200 employees company-wide by the end of February. The Sun Journal is reporting that the retailer also…
-
LL Bean is set to expand its headquarters in Freeport.The head of the Freeport Economic Development Corporation, Keith McBride, says that the company's…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - L.L. Bean is poised to open its first store in Canada. The Maine-based retailer announced Thursday that the 13,000-square-foot store…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - L.L. Bean says sales edged upward over the past year and that's enough to restore bonuses for its 5,400 eligible workers. The…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - L.L. Bean is backing its renewed focus on the outdoors by doubling its charitable giving and channeling all of the new dollars to…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - Maine-based L.L. Bean has doubled the number of electric car charging stations, making it the largest charging station in the state.L.L.…
-
For many in Maine, L.L.Bean is synonymous with local pride. The company has been making outdoor apparel for over one hundred years, and it has become…
-
Did that dog bed you purchased from LL Bean five years ago get chewed by its occupant? Until today, you could just take it back and get a replacement for…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - Retailer L.L. Bean is giving $2 million to charity with a renewed focus on groups that help get kids outdoors. The company says its…