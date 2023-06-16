L.L. Bean unveils new headquarters in Freeport

L.L. Bean cut the ribbon on its $110 million Freeport headquarters Thursday.

Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman, great-grandson of L.L. Bean, said that the design is intended to bring the outdoors inside through multi-story windows and indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

"More than a century later, L.L. Bean's purpose is the same as when L.L. founded his company, which is to inspire and enable people to experience the restorative power of being outside," Gorman said. "I'm so proud to say that now we have a headquarters that can do the same for our employees."

Chief operations officer Marie McCarthy said the building's design also reflects a commitment to sustainability. Materials from the former building were re-used where possible and the facility will run on 80% solar power, with energy recovery systems to reduce heating and cooling demands. It's also equipped with EV chargers.

A ribbon-cutting at the new L.L. Bean headquarters in Freeport with Shawn Gorman, executive chair of board of directors, flanked by Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. senators Angus King and Susan Collins

"Additionally, this project has enabled the consolidation of office locations from seven to two, while increasing employees' access to daylight exponentially," McCarthy said.

McCarthy says the footprint is roughly the same as the old headquarters, but the new building has a 10,000-square-foot courtyard and floor to ceiling windows with views into woods.

L.L. Bean is also in the midst of a $50 million dollar project to redevelop its retail campus in downtown Freeport.

