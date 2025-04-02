L.L. Bean files lawsuit over Boat and Tote trademark

L.L. Bean is suing the Wisconsin-based company 4Imprint for trademark infringement of its signature Boat and Tote bag.

The Freeport-based retailer said it has been manufacturing the iconic canvas bags for more than 60 years. According to court filings, the Boat and Tote is one of the company's most valuable brands.

L.L Bean said 4Imprint's line of Boat Tote products are confusingly similar, arguing the company is intentionally trying to capitalize on the L.L. Bean brand.

The complaint also states that L.L. Bean notified 4Imprint of its trademark rights in January, but 4Imprint refused to cease production of the Boat Tote products.