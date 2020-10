The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death, bringing the total number of people who have died with the disease to 143.

There are 590 active cases in the state.

During a news briefing on Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said there's greater dispersion of COVID-19 across all counties. Not all cases are connected to outbreaks, which is evidence of greater community transmission.