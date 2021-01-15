Maine CDC Adds 16 COVID-19 Deaths, 823 Cases Friday

More than 800 coronavirus infections have been added in Maine for a third consecutive day Friday. And 16 more people have died in the state from the disease.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has reported nearly 33,000 cases of the disease in Maine since the pandemic began, and 477 deaths.

President-elect Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus plan on Thursday to address the pandemic.

The next Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is planned for 2 p.m. Friday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

