Maine Congressional Delegation Gearing Up For Re-Election

Maine's Democratic House members are continuing to raise money for their re-election campaigns.

Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden has reported raising roughly $250,000 from January through March.

His federal campaign finance reports filed Monday show he's raised nearly $365,000 overall for his 2020 re-election campaign.

His contributions include $10,000 from the End Citizens United political action committee and $5,000 from the International Union of Operating Engineers PAC.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree reports receiving about $26,000 between January and March. She says she has $232,000 raised for her own 2020 re-election effort.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she has $3.8 million on hand as she gears up for the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, independent U.S. Sen. Angus King reports a $390,000 campaign war chest ahead of his 2024 re-election.