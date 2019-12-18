Spending Bill Would Boost Funding For Ports Around Maine, US

PORTLAND, Maine - Sen. Susan Collins is touting the federal appropriations agreement as a boost for Maine's ports, which are vital to its economy.

Collins, a Republican, who chairs the transportation appropriations subcommittee, says the final agreement includes $225 million to improve safety and reliability in ports around the nation.

The bill also makes a priority out of small grant applications for Maine ports such as Portland, Eastport and Searsport.

The appropriations bill must be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president.