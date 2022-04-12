APM Presents: BBC Witness History: The Environment

A special edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of the history of the environmental movement, told by the people who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear about the major moments that changed our understanding of the planet we live on. We’ll hear about the discovery of whale song – a book that kickstarted the movement against pesticides – and the story of a child climate activist who spoke with passion and anger, back in 1992.