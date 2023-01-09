© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Intelligence Squared, U.S.: Changing Your Mind

Published January 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

What does it take to admit you’re wrong? And why is it so difficult? Cognitive psychology and neuroscience studies reveal that human decision-making often relies on a host of factors that don’t always lead to objective evaluations. But what if there were a way to break out of that process? Three luminaries in business, psychology, and debate sit down for a discussion on how to argue well, and how to be open to changing your mind.

