Intelligence Squared, U.S.: Changing Your Mind
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
What does it take to admit you’re wrong? And why is it so difficult? Cognitive psychology and neuroscience studies reveal that human decision-making often relies on a host of factors that don’t always lead to objective evaluations. But what if there were a way to break out of that process? Three luminaries in business, psychology, and debate sit down for a discussion on how to argue well, and how to be open to changing your mind.