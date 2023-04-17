Climate One: White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi on Willow & Biden’s Climate Agenda
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
President Biden’s policy wins have secured vast amounts of funding for the energy transition, and that money is just beginning to flow, with new programs becoming available to everyday Americans. With hundreds of billions tagged for EV charging, climate smart agriculture, rail, modernizing the electric grid, and tax incentives for citizens to run their homes and cars on electricity, ensuring these dollars and programs have real impact is now the name of the game.
Listen HERE