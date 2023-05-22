© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
APM Presents: Early Risers: Parent Perspectives on Racial Equity in Early Childhood

Published May 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT

Thursday, May 25, 2023

How do you help young children understand the importance of racial equity? How do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing about race every day? In this program, we will hear first-person perspectives of parents navigating these discussions. In addition, we will also hear practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism.

