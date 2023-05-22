APM Presents: Early Risers: Parent Perspectives on Racial Equity in Early Childhood
Thursday, May 25, 2023
How do you help young children understand the importance of racial equity? How do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing about race every day? In this program, we will hear first-person perspectives of parents navigating these discussions. In addition, we will also hear practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism.