Ideas from the CBC: The Never-ending Fall of Rome

January 16, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 2024

The fall of Rome. A terrible day in history, when smoke blackened the sky, barbarians rampaged through the city, Doric columns toppled over, and lascivious emperors were too busy having orgies to do anything about it. Okay, that never happened. But listening to politicians you'd think "the fall of Rome" was a catastrophic incident that could have been avoided if only those Romans had outlawed… something. Maybe divorce. Or immigration. Or homosexuality. This documentary digs up the political history of "the fall of Rome," a hole in time where politicians, activists, and intellectuals can dump any modern anxiety they wish.

