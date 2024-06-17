Open to Debate: Young Voices Debate Tough Topics: DEI and Climate Change
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Two days. Four questions. Ten judges and high school students participating in the national championship run by Incubate Debate, the U.S.’s fastest-growing high school debate league. This is what civil debate in the public square looks like — and what it can be across the country. Join us as we follow eight students who debate the following questions: “Should College DEI Programs Be Abolished?” and “Is Climate Change An Emergency?”