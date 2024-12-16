© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: UMaine Mitchell Center: Education as a Rural, Public Good

Published December 16, 2024 at 9:12 AM EST

Monday, December 16, 2024

University of Maine College of Education and Human Development Associate Professor of Educational Leadership Catharine Biddle and Interim Dean Zeke Kimball offer a talk hosted by UMaine's Mitchell Center, titled "Education as a Rural, Public Good: Preparing Maine's People, Families, Schools and Communities for the Opportunities of Tomorrow."

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

2 PM Public Affairs Programs