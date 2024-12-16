Speaking in Maine: UMaine Mitchell Center: Education as a Rural, Public Good
University of Maine College of Education and Human Development Associate Professor of Educational Leadership Catharine Biddle and Interim Dean Zeke Kimball offer a talk hosted by UMaine's Mitchell Center, titled "Education as a Rural, Public Good: Preparing Maine's People, Families, Schools and Communities for the Opportunities of Tomorrow."
