Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: A School That Feels Like Home: Mi'kmaq Language Revitalization In Cape Breton

Published April 7, 2025 at 11:22 AM EDT

Monday, April 7, 2025

In 1997, the Mi'kmaq Nation took over on-reserve education in Nova Scotia. It was the first time in Canadian history that jurisdiction for education was transferred from the federal government to a First Nation. One year later, a new high school opened in Eskasoni First Nation, and since then, the school has become an epicenter for Mi'kmaq language revitalization. Producer Pauline Holdsworth speaks with a generation of educators who grew up attending federal day school on reserve and being bussed to Sydney, N.S. for high school, then came home to build a very different school for their nation, and with students studying math and music in Mi'kmaq.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs