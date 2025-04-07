Ideas from the CBC: A School That Feels Like Home: Mi'kmaq Language Revitalization In Cape Breton

In 1997, the Mi'kmaq Nation took over on-reserve education in Nova Scotia. It was the first time in Canadian history that jurisdiction for education was transferred from the federal government to a First Nation. One year later, a new high school opened in Eskasoni First Nation, and since then, the school has become an epicenter for Mi'kmaq language revitalization. Producer Pauline Holdsworth speaks with a generation of educators who grew up attending federal day school on reserve and being bussed to Sydney, N.S. for high school, then came home to build a very different school for their nation, and with students studying math and music in Mi'kmaq.