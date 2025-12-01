Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Open to Debate: Generational Divides with Nick Gillespie

Published December 1, 2025 at 8:59 AM EST

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

How big is the divide between different age groups? In this inaugural episode of a new Open to Debate series, “Generational Divides,” Reason’s editor-at-large Nick Gillespie brings together a Baby Boomer, a Gen X-er, and a Gen Z-er to discuss Social Security benefits and how they’ll affect future generations, homeownership, and 1950s nostalgia, where they examine the cultural and economic shifts occurring around intergenerational wealth and how each generation views money, opportunity, and the American Dream.

