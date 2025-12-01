Our Common Nature from WNYC

Host Ana González guides us into Yo-Yo’s mindset, connecting Bach to leaves, birds, and sunlight. Then we travel to various parts of the United States – to see the interaction between music and nature up close. In the Smoky Mountains, musician Eric Mingus reconnects to some long-lost family, and grapples with the weight of his family’s history. His performance reconnects him to a lineage he never thought he’d find. Finally, in Hawaii, Ana and Yo-Yo board a legendary canoe, hōkūleʻa, with local fishermen, marine biologists, and musicians to play cello for whales through the hull of the ship, all in the red glow of volcano Mauna Loa’s active eruption.

Click HERE to listen