Commonwealth Club of California: Cecillia Wang: "Defending Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in Hostile Times"

Join Cecillia Wang, national legal director of the ACLU, to hear the latest on the organization’s legal strategy to defend civil rights and civil liberties, including the ACLU’s cases against the Trump administration. The first woman and the first woman of color to serve as the ACLU’s top lawyer, Wang was formerly director of the ACLU’s Center for Democracy and its Immigrant Rights Project. This program is a compelling conversation with one of the leaders on the national front lines of fights over immigration, abortion, voting rights, transgender rights and more.