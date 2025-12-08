Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Cecillia Wang: "Defending Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in Hostile Times"

Published December 8, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Join Cecillia Wang, national legal director of the ACLU, to hear the latest on the organization’s legal strategy to defend civil rights and civil liberties, including the ACLU’s cases against the Trump administration. The first woman and the first woman of color to serve as the ACLU’s top lawyer, Wang was formerly director of the ACLU’s Center for Democracy and its Immigrant Rights Project. This program is a compelling conversation with one of the leaders on the national front lines of fights over immigration, abortion, voting rights, transgender rights and more.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs