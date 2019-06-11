© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Veterinary Care

Published June 11, 2019 at 12:43 PM EDT
37749143016_f4b890e885_h.jpg
Flickr Creative Commons

Our panel of veterinarians will discuss the latest news from the world of pet care and answer our listener questions. 

Guests

Resources

Tags

Maine Callingveterinary careveterinarianspets
Stay Connected
Maine Public staff
See stories by Maine Public staff