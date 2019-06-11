Veterinary Care
Our panel of veterinarians will discuss the latest news from the world of pet care and answer our listener questions.
Guests
- Deirdre Frey, VMD, Vet At Your Door, P.C.
- Meghan E. Vaught DVM, DACVECC, Criticalist | ECC Medical Director, Maine Veterinary Medical Center
- Kate S. Domenico, Veterinarian at Tender Touch Veterinary Hospital in Scarborough
Resources
