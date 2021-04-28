Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Answers Questions About Vaccine Safety, Covid Outbreaks, Variants & More
Dr. Nirav Shah returns to discuss ongoing efforts to address the pandemic. We will learn about: vaccine access, safety and efficacy; the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Covid-19 among younger people; why case numbers are still high; and what’s ahead for statewide public health guidelines.
Guest
Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Resources
- Maine CDC Removes Outdoor Mask Mandate
- COVID-19 outbreaks are spiking again at Maine nursing homes
- Indian Covid-19 Variant Found in U.S., Across Globe as Foreign Help Arrives
- B.1.1.7 variant now responsible for most COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials say
- CDC, FDA lift pause on using J&J's coronavirus vaccine, add safety warning
- COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across Maine, hit record levels at Lewiston’s CMMC
- The Really Surprising Thing About Fully Vaccinated People Who Get COVID-19
- The shock and reality of catching COVID-19 after being vaccinated
- What's a syndemic? How it might be behind increase in COVID-19 cases in Maine despite vaccinations
- Maine may offer more walk-in vaccine clinics as demand softens amid surge in COVID-19 cases