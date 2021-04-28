© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Answers Questions About Vaccine Safety, Covid Outbreaks, Variants & More

Published April 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
SHAH Apr 22 2021 screen shot USE Apr 28.png
Maine Public
/

Dr. Nirav Shah returns to discuss ongoing efforts to address the pandemic. We will learn about: vaccine access, safety and efficacy; the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Covid-19 among younger people; why case numbers are still high; and what’s ahead for statewide public health guidelines.

Guest

Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Resources

Maine Calling
Stay Connected