Dark Skies in Maine: Why Light Pollution Can Cause Harm & Top Destinations for Night Sky Viewing in Maine

The dark sky movement aims to reduce light pollution and protect the night sky. Maine has taken on greater prominence as a dark sky destination, with the recent certification of both the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Maine Woods and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument as International Dark Sky areas. We’ll learn about why dark skies matter, what is being done in Maine to promote them, and how people can best appreciate them.

Panelists:

Susan Arnold, vice president for conservation, Appalachian Mountain Club

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine; treasurer, Dark Sky Maine

John T. Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Educational Services; vice president/secretary Dark Sky Maine; organizer of Stars Over Katahdin event at Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument; photographer

VIP Caller:

Michael Marlin, dark sky ambassador and astrotourism ambassador; author of new book Astrotourism: Star Gazers, Eclipse Chasers, and the Dark Sky Movement

Resources:

International Dark-Sky Association

Visit Maine - Watching Maine's Night Sky

Acadia Night Sky Festival

