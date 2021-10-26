How legal and ethical issues apply to vaccine mandates

Vaccine mandates have become a battleground in Maine and nationwide. We discuss the legal and ethical questions over the mandates, what is being debated in Maine, and how they are being addressed in health care, businesses, educational institutions and other areas of society.

Panelists:

Dmitry Bam, vice dean, provost, professor of law, University of Maine School of Law Vice

Jessica Miller, health care ethics consultant, professor of philosophy & associate dean for Faculty Affairs and Interdisciplinary Programs, University of Maine

VIP Callers;

Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Christina Baker Kline, Maine-based best-selling author of eight novels; she recently wrote about her father's death from Covid due to exposure to the virus while in the hospital

Rep. Jeff Timberlake, Maine State Senator (R-Androscoggin); advocates for alternatives to vaccine mandates

