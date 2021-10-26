© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How legal and ethical issues apply to vaccine mandates

Published October 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Vaccine mandates have become a battleground in Maine and nationwide. We discuss the legal and ethical questions over the mandates, what is being debated in Maine, and how they are being addressed in health care, businesses, educational institutions and other areas of society.

Panelists:
Dmitry Bam, vice dean, provost, professor of law, University of Maine School of Law Vice
Jessica Miller, health care ethics consultant, professor of philosophy & associate dean for Faculty Affairs and Interdisciplinary Programs, University of Maine

VIP Callers;
Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Christina Baker Kline, Maine-based best-selling author of eight novels; she recently wrote about her father's death from Covid due to exposure to the virus while in the hospital
Rep. Jeff Timberlake, Maine State Senator (R-Androscoggin); advocates for alternatives to vaccine mandates

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
