Maine Calling

The role of positivity and good news during difficult times

Published December 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST
download.jpeg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Yamagatacamille/
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

It sure seems as though good news has been tough to come by recently. We’ll do our part to change that by speaking with some people who are focused on the bright side: the author of Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World, the creator of the All Good Things podcast, a therapist, and others in Maine who aim to make people smile.

Guests:
Todd Doughty, author of Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World
Tom McGowan, founder, All Things Good organization and blog
Alan Bean Burpee, social worker; senior director of outpatient clinical services, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

VIP callers:
Robin Ivy Payton, WMPG DJ and yoga teacher
Paul Merrill, director of communications, Maine Department of Transportation

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
