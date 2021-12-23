The role of positivity and good news during difficult times

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

It sure seems as though good news has been tough to come by recently. We’ll do our part to change that by speaking with some people who are focused on the bright side: the author of Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World, the creator of the All Good Things podcast, a therapist, and others in Maine who aim to make people smile.

Guests:

Todd Doughty, author of Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World

Tom McGowan, founder, All Things Good organization and blog

Alan Bean Burpee, social worker; senior director of outpatient clinical services, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

VIP callers:

Robin Ivy Payton, WMPG DJ and yoga teacher

Paul Merrill, director of communications, Maine Department of Transportation