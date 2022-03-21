The outlook for increased use of solar power in Maine, from solar farms to community solar to residential panels

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 2, 2022); no calls will be taken.

We learn about the latest opportunities and challenges in the increased use of solar energy in Maine. We'll talk about how agricultural land is being used for solar farms, what increased community solar options mean for consumers, and how solar figures in to Maine's power grid. And we'll discuss what role individuals can play in adopting more solar energy to address climate change.

Panelists:

Dan Burgess, director, Maine Governor’s Energy Office

Williaim Harwood, Public Advocate for the State of Maine

Fortunat Mueller, co-founder, Revision Energy

VIP Callers:

Nancy McBrady, Food and Rural Resources Director, Maine Bureau of Agriculture

Tony Buxton, partner, chair of Energy and Utilities Practice Group, Preti Flaherty