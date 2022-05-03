The nature and role of fear—and how it drives our behaviors and attitudes

Fear is essentially a physical reaction, but it also drives so many of our behaviors and decisions. We’ll discuss this human emotion—and how fear is at the core of many of the charged issues of our day, from politics to the pandemic.

Panelist:

Lisa Feldman Barrett, neuroscientist, psychologist; University Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Northeastern University; she holds appointments at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is Chief Science Officer for the Center for Law, Brain & Behavior; author of Seven and Half Lessons About the Brain and How Emotions are Made.

VIP Caller:

Michael Tartaglia, licensed clinical psychologist; director of clinical operation, Psychology Specialists of Maine