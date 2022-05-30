The origins of Memorial Day and why it's our most solemn holiday

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 27, 2022); no calls will be taken.

With Memorial Day approaching, best-selling author Kenneth C. Davis returns to explain why Memorial Day is about more than barbecues and shopping for sales. Memorial Day was born as “Decoration Day” in the wake of the Civil War’s tragic toll. Davis will explain how it differs from Veterans Day, and why it is the most solemn occasion on the national calendar.

Panelist:

Kenneth C. Davis, historian and author of Don’t Know Much About History and other books