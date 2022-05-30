© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The origins of Memorial Day and why it's our most solemn holiday

Published May 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
download.jpeg
Maine Public
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 27, 2022); no calls will be taken.

With Memorial Day approaching, best-selling author Kenneth C. Davis returns to explain why Memorial Day is about more than barbecues and shopping for sales. Memorial Day was born as “Decoration Day” in the wake of the Civil War’s tragic toll. Davis will explain how it differs from Veterans Day, and why it is the most solemn occasion on the national calendar.

Panelist:
Kenneth C. Davis, historian and author of Don’t Know Much About History and other books

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith