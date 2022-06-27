The history of Maine women working on the seas and waterfront—and today's women carrying on the tradition

This year, the Windjammer Days celebration in Boothbay Harbor pays tribute to women on the working waterfront and, in particular, Captain Marion Dash, the first female boat captain on the coast of Maine. We examine the historical role of women in maritime industries, how opportunities for women have changed, and we'll learn about some remarkable women from Maine working on the sea and on the waterfront today.

Panelists:

Sarah Timm, manager of education, Maine Maritime Museum

Kim Gillies, volunteer committee member, Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days

Cipperly A. Good, curator and collections manager, Penobscot Marine Museum

VIP Callers:

Jerry Paul, president, Maine Maritime Academy