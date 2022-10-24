Free school lunches in Maine alleviate food insecurity and tap into local sources

During the pandemic, school lunches across the country were paid for by the federal government--but that ended in September. Maine is one of the only states that is continuing the free school breakfast and lunch program. We'll talk with school nutrition experts about how the free meal program is going, and its impacts on students and families. We'll also find out about menu choices, collaborations with local food sources, and changes to school nutrition programs.

Panelists:

Anna Korsen, advocacy and implementation director, Full Plates Full Potential

Jane McLucas, director of child nutrition, Maine Department of Education

VIP Callers:

Melanie Lagasse, food service director, Valley Unified Education Service Center

Ben Martens, executive director, Maine Coast Fishermen's Association