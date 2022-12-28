© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Our 2022 "Best & Overlooked" Books Show

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Dec 1, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Our panelists discuss the must-read and overlooked books of 2022, from fiction to non-fiction, children’s and young adult books, works by Maine authors and more. Share your favorites!

Click here for a list of all of the books recommended on today's program.

Panelists:
Kenneth C. Davis, historian and author of the Don’t Know Much About® history series; his new book is Great Short Books, which spans genres, cultures, countries and time to present a diverse selection of acclaimed and canonical novels—plus a few bestsellers
Melissa Orth, teen library services, online instructor, University of Maine at Augusta; evening circulation assistant, Bowdoin College Library

VIP Caller:
Gibran Graham, owner, The Briar Patch bookstore in Bangor

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
