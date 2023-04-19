Author and historian Kenneth C. Davis on the value of great books

World Book Day on April 23 celebrates books and reading in more than 100 countries. As efforts to ban books continue to make headlines, we’ll discuss the importance of reading, and defending, books. And we will get listener recommendations of their favorite books.

Panelists:

Kenneth C. Davis, historian and author of the Don’t Know Much About® History series; his new book is Great Short Books, which presents a diverse selection of acclaimed and canonical novels—plus a few bestsellers. Davis's other works include: Don’t Know Much About History, Strongman, Two-Bit Culture, and a recent article titled “Why Books Matter: ‘Books Are Weapons in the War of Ideas.’”

Melissa Orth, former teen librarian at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick; currently teaches two youth librarianship courses in the ILS program at the University of Maine at Augusta and supervises student workers as an evening circulation assistant at the Bowdoin College Library