Maine
Maine Calling

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published August 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
We explore how art and writing can convey a sense of place—particularly work that portrays Maine’s essence. An exhibit at Monson Arts Gallery showcases this theme of how we relate to our surroundings. “Northwoods: Absence and Presence” features the art of Alan Bray alongside the poetry of Wes McNair. We discuss how a sense of place makes certain works of art hold deeper meaning.

Wes McNair, poet; author of 19 books, many of them poetry collections; professor emeritus and writer in residence, University of Maine - Farmington; former state poet laureate

Alan Bray, fine artist; naturalist; known for paintings that reflect the natural world; grew up in central Maine

Carl Little, writer,poet, speaker, communications professional; author of many books on art

Stuart Kestenbaum, poet, writer, author of six collections of poems; former state poet laureate; former director, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts; Former host of Maine Public's Poems from Here, started Monson Arts residency program for artists and writers

New Monson Arts exhibit combines painting and poetry - Piscataquis Observer (observer-me.com)

Maine Art: Painter Alan Bray talks about where his art inspiration comes from - YouTube

Wesley McNair | Poetry Foundation

Carl Little: What Maine Craft Means to Me – Maine Crafts Association

Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum | Maine Public

