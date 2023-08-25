We explore how art and writing can convey a sense of place—particularly work that portrays Maine’s essence. An exhibit at Monson Arts Gallery showcases this theme of how we relate to our surroundings. “Northwoods: Absence and Presence” features the art of Alan Bray alongside the poetry of Wes McNair. We discuss how a sense of place makes certain works of art hold deeper meaning.

Panelists:

Wes McNair, poet; author of 19 books, many of them poetry collections; professor emeritus and writer in residence, University of Maine - Farmington; former state poet laureate

Alan Bray, fine artist; naturalist; known for paintings that reflect the natural world; grew up in central Maine

VIP Callers:

Carl Little, writer,poet, speaker, communications professional; author of many books on art

Stuart Kestenbaum, poet, writer, author of six collections of poems; former state poet laureate; former director, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts; Former host of Maine Public's Poems from Here, started Monson Arts residency program for artists and writers

